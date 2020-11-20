Man from Honduras arrested after admitting he’s been in country illegally

A man from Honduras was arrested after admitting he’s been in the United States illegally for three months.

Erlin Alexander Ortiz, 32, who was born in Guayape Olancho, Honduras, had parked his red pickup at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday at the Circle K on U.S. 301 when an officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a Florida driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

After leaving the parking lot, a traffic stop was initiated, during which Ortiz handed the officer a Honduran passport. A check confirmed Ortiz has never had a Florida driver’s license.

He said “he has been living in Orlando for three months and is in the United States of America illegally,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.