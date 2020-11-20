Official concerned about speeding licensed Smart Cars on multi-modal path

A Community Development District 6 official expressed concern after spotting a speeding Smart Car on a multi-modal path in The Villages.

CDD 6 Supervisor Linda Grzesik said she recently saw a Smart Car, with a license plate, on a multi-modal path. She said the street-licensed Smart Car was traveling between 30 and 35 miles per hour.

“Do they even belong on the multi-modal paths?” she asked at Friday’s board of supervisors meeting.

Supervisor Peter Moeller agreed that the line between a golf cart and a car is getting blurrier.

“I was at a store recently and saw what I thought was a golf cart. The owner said, no, it’s a car,” he said.

Grzesik asked whether licensed vehicles belong on the multi-modal paths, adding that she has seen motorcycles and scooters with license plates traveling on them.

“The speed is the real issue,” said District Manager Richard Baier.

He suggested that if anyone sees a licensed vehicle speeding on a multi-modal path, the best course of action would be to take down the license plate number and contact law enforcement.