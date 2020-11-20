Friday, November 20, 2020
71.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Problems with prescriptions

Barry Evans

Barry Evans
Barry Evans

I believe that it is a safe assumption that everyone sits around and asks their brain questions like: “Why do they do it that way?” or “That doesn’t make sense!” I know that I do. For example, did you ever wonder about the length of prescriptions?  Wondering about it has some merit. Look at this way, your doctor gives you a prescription to cure something or other. He gives you a three-month prescription which turns out to be 90 pills.  If you stay sick or whatever, he will give you more prescriptions so that after 4 of them you have used 360 pills. The problem is that there are 365 days in a year. If you are going to use the dumb pills for a year, why can’t you be given prescriptions that total a year’s worth?

What happens under the present system is that you are short five pills. Big deal you say, but health insurance companies count prescriptions. Thus, in order to pick up those elusive 5 pills you normally obtain another prescription of 90 pills. After five years you are short 25 pills and in the sixth year you are behind a whole month – or more with leap years.  If you have to take an expensive pill, you can hit the doughnut hole in some prescription plans and your 90-day prescription price zooms up. If I were a complaining person, I would contact my Congressman. Actually, that might not be a bad idea as the namesake of my Congressman dealt with the devil according to what I read in my high school literature.  So, the present one could probably handle my complaint. Nah, he is going to have enough problems when Congress meets again. I will let him alone!   

You also have to wonder about firms that sell canned food. Why, as they did a few years ago, decide to mess with the minds of those who cook? I refer to the fact that many people like The Blonde in the House have favorite recipes that they love to prepare. Many of her recipes call for a 16-ounce can of an ingredient. As you know most manufacturers have assigned such cans to the museum category.  They now put out 15-ounce or even 14.5-ounce cans instead.  The rational given out was that they did not want to raise the price of a can of their product so they put less in the can.  Of course, they ignored the fact that paying the same for less is an increase.  In addition, not long after the price often crept up too.

Aside from price, there was as mentioned above the problem of making a beloved recipe with cans that no longer supply the proper amount.  Do you make the recipe 1/16th  smaller?  (Try that some time) Or do you buy two cans and then scoop an ounce out of the second can to make up the difference?  If you are somehow successful on scooping out the extra ounce, what do you do with a can that still has 14 ounces in it?  Do you save it for the next time you make the recipe?  Do you perhaps take the option of a recipe that is 1/8th smaller?  I realize that there are many options that one can take, but I still am of the belief that keeping with the 16 ounce cans would have made everyone’s life easier.

Therefore, it still remains a mystery to me as to why manufacturers would mess with their customers’ mind.  I guess they may have just looked at what the prescription industry was doing and a light bulb went off in their little minds.  They said, “Hey, less is good! Let’s put a twist on that in what we put in cans!”  And they did!

Barry Evans writes about Life in The Villages for Villages-News.com

     

Related Articles

Opinions

Think of your neighbors before you clean out store shelves

Early indications are that we may be seeing a winter version of the spring shortages we saw of items at grocery stores, due to the Coronavirus. Let's all take a deep breath this time and think it through.
Read more
Opinions

President Trump’s executive order a step toward holding China accountable

Congressman Daniel Webster praises President Trump's action that will help hold China accountable.
Read more
Opinions

Green Bay great Paul Hornung suffered head trauma and later battled dementia

Paul Hornung was a star for the Green Bay Packers and a Heisman Trophy winner. But he suffered the hard knocks of football and later sued a helmet manufacturer for failure to protect his head. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life and storied career.
Read more
Opinions

CDC advises Americans to make safety a priority this Thanksgiving

The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines aimed at helping all Americans celebrate a safe Thanksgiving. We've got the full details.
Read more
Opinions

Pfizer vaccine 90 percent effective in early data

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that It looks like we may soon have safe and effective vaccines that can help the world control this COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Opinions

Villages shouldn’t fully reopen town squares with COVID-19 out of control

We find it disturbing that despite continued spikes in new cases of COVID-19, The Villages has decided to fully reopen all three town squares.
Read more
Opinions

Black Friday

Columnist Barry Evans looks ahead to Thanksgiving - and Black Friday.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Man arrested after intoxicated outburst at Publix in The Villages

A man was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a Publix store in The Villages.
Read more
Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike in and around The Villages

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to crop up in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator And Great Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator and great blue heron were checking each other out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel Enjoying A French Fry At Edna’s On The Green

This Sherman's fox squirrel was enjoying a french fry at Edna's on The Green. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Osprey On The Hunt In The Village Of Collier

This osprey was on the hunt in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘Too many details’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says she feels embarrassed for some of the people who appear in the crime reports in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested after intoxicated outburst at Publix in The Villages

A man was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a Publix store in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Problems with prescriptions

Columnist Barry Evans writes that sometimes prescriptions don't add up.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers want to know who complained after troll hits their neighborhood

Villagers demanded to know who complained about their lawn ornaments after troll a hit their neighborhood.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after intoxicated outburst at Publix in The Villages

A man was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a Publix store in The Villages.
Read more
Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike in and around The Villages

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to crop up in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘Too many details’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says she feels embarrassed for some of the people who appear in the crime reports in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Could details be added to daily COVID-19 report?

A Village of Summerhill resident, who is a faithful reader of the daily COVID-19 report, offers a suggestion. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Who’s running our country?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident suggests that the people who are running the country have not been elected.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested after intoxicated outburst at Publix in The Villages

A man was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a Publix store in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man says he’s ‘not that smart’ after failing field sobriety exercises

A weaving Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Tuesday night after he sped past a Marion County sheriff’s lieutenant in Belleview.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges after deputy smells marijuana

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Tuesday morning after being stopped for speeding and having a tag border that obstructed features on his license plate.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,857FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,752FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
71.8 ° F
74 °
70 °
78 %
2.5mph
75 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment