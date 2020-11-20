Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with neighbor lady over loose bull

A Summerfield man was arrested Thursday after a confrontation with a neighbor over a loose bull.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to 48-year-old Alexander Garcia’s residence at 16110 S. Magnolia Ave. shortly before 11:30 a.m. Garcia said his neighbor had come to his residence to tell him that his bull was loose on her property.

Garcia said the neighbor was “irate” and told him that she would shoot the bull if he didn’t come get it. He also “spontaneously uttered” that he didn’t touch the woman, a sheriff’s office report states.

The neighbor told the deputy that she went to Garcia’s residence to tell him about the loose bull and he started yelling at her. She claimed that he reached into her vehicle and grabbed her left arm. She said he hurt her arm and she started yelling at him, the report says, adding that the woman’s niece was with her and corroborated her story.

After being read his rights, Garcia claimed that the woman yelled at him but he didn’t touch her. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with burglary with assault or battery. He was released Thursday night on $25,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.