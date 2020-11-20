Trillium pool at Lofts at Brownwood shut down until further notice

The Trillium Recreation Center Family Pool at the Lofts at Brownwood will be closed for maintenance until further notice.

Technicians were called to the pool on Wednesday after the pumps shut down. The filtration system and heating system were not working. A wire to a control module was loose, and a technician tightened it. However, the pumps stopped functioning again on Thursday. The wire was reattached, but technicians indicated they may have to fabricate a new control unit.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Trillium Recreation Center at 674-8491.