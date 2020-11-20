Villager brings landscaper before board in plea for time to correct violation

A Villager brought his landscaper to appear before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors on Friday in a desperate plea for more time to correct a deed compliance violation at his home.

Layne and Cynthia Heilman of 1805 Dutchess Loop in the Village of St. Charles had been granted 90 days in July to correct the problem with the landscaping, which had exceeded what the Heilmans asked for in their application to the Architectural Review Committee. In that public hearing, the CDD 8 board went above and beyond the 45 days recommended by Community Standards.

The problem has not been corrected and the Heilmans are facing more than $1,500 in fines.

Layne Heilman said that in the past four months, he and his wife have faced challenges such as a “COVID scare” for her and their son’s wedding in October, which included helping him with a housing issue. In his appearance Friday, Heilman was seeking more time to correct the problem and forgiveness of the fines which continue to add up at $50 per day.

Heilman even brought Jessica Suris of Brandon Suris Landscaping before the board. She said the earliest her company could book the job would be Dec. 28 and 29. She asked that the Heilmans be given the additional time.

However, the CDD 8 supervisors showed little sympathy.

“I would recommend you get this taken care of as soon as possible,” CDD 8 Chairman Duane Johnson told Heilman.

Fellow supervisors pointed out there are other landscapers who could perform the work.

The landscaping display cost the couple $8,000. They purchased their home in 2017 for $352,500.