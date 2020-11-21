Convicted sex offender jailed after discovery he wasn’t registered at hotel

A convicted sex offender was arrested after the discovery he wasn’t living at a local hotel where he had claimed he was staying.

Gary Eugene Evans, 36, of Ocklawaha, had indicated on Sept. 18 that he was living in the Days Inn on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

However, Evans was arrested Thursday after it was discovered he had not been a registered guest at the Days Inn since Sept. 20.

Evans, who was convicted of a sex offense in 2004 in Polk County, Iowa, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He had also been arrested in 2018 in Marion County for failure to register as a sex offender.

The Des Moines, Iowa native was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.