Saturday, November 21, 2020
73.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

DeSantis must act like a governor instead of vanishing like a scared politician

Villages-News Editorial

Villager John Stema asked an interesting question in a recent letter to the editor that we’ve also been pondering: Where is our governor?

It seems that since the Nov. 3 election, Gov. Ron DeSantis has disappeared. That’s particularly odd since the first-term governor has never met a camera he didn’t love.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has a somewhat contentious relationship with the media, has disappeared from public view since the day after the presidential election despite COVID-19 being out of control and a tropical storm slamming into the Sunshine State.

You will probably recall that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis has held almost daily press briefings – too many at times – where he’s told us how well things were going despite the rising number of Coronavirus cases across Florida.

The governor even made several stops in The Villages and appeared at UF Health The Villages Hospital to tout the handling of the pandemic in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown – despite either not knowing about or caring about ongoing issues like many residents ignoring guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He obviously just took the fluff he was told by The Villages’ top political hack and recited it like he owned it – probably because it came with the promise of big bucks going toward his next campaign (more on that later).

For those who are wondering, DeSantis hasn’t held a news conference since the day after the General Election, when he blasted the mainstream media for calling races in some states but not others and also spent plenty of time praising Florida’s handling of vote counting. He didn’t take questions after that press conference but promised to come back soon and do so – something he didn’t do.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at The Villages Polo Fields in March to officially open a USF Health COVID-19 testing site in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

DeSantis did the same thing earlier this week in Tallahassee when he made a now-rare appearance in the Florida Senate to watch new lawmakers and officers take their oaths of office. A media outlet attempted to interview him as he walked through the Capitol and he promised to speak with them later. He did not and even went so far as leave the chamber through a back exit.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 virus is out of control across the state. In fact, when DeSantis held his last live press conference on Nov. 4 – he appeared by video this past Thursday to outline the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan, which was an easy way to avoid questions – there were 821,123 cumulative cases of COVID-19 reported across the state, along with 17,131 deaths and 49,889 people hospitalized. By Friday – just 16 days since DeSantis disappeared from the radar – those numbers had swelled to 923,418 overall cases, 18,110 deaths and 53,091 people hospitalized.

Unlike he was in August 2019 when Hurricane Dorian was a possible threat to Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis was nowhere to be found when Tropical Storm Eta slammed into the Sunshine State last week.

For those into math, that’s an increase of 102,295 positive results, 979 deaths and 3,202 people treated in hospitals across the Sunshine State. No wonder we haven’t heard DeSantis babbling about how well his COVID-19 reopening plan – the one annoyingly named “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step” – is going these days.

We all know there are two reasons the governor has gone into hiding. The first one clearly revolves around the COVID-19 pandemic and the out-of-control numbers we’re seeing on a daily basis. He’s even gone so far as to consider eliminating the daily updates provided by the Florida Department of Health and limiting them to a weekly occurrence. So if you are one who believes DeSantis puts Floridians first when it comes to COVID-19, consider the facts and think again about his ostrich approach to solving problems – stick your head in the sand and just pretend there’s no problem.

Along those same lines, we find it quite disturbing that there was no sign of DeSantis last week when Tropical Storm Eta roared ashore twice. Florida governors are known for being quite visible when the Sunshine State is in the path of major storms or hurricanes, and DeSantis has done just that in the past. But this time around, Florida’s ostrich governor truly let down the 21-plus million residents he’s charged with representing and putting above all else.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is a huge supporter of President Trump and clearly is avoiding the media because he doesn’t want to answer questions about the presidential election.

Of course, the real reason DeSantis hasn’t stood in front of the media since the day after the election is that he doesn’t want to answer questions about President Trump, his refusal to concede to Joe Biden and his ongoing legal battle against several states. The governor knows that if he agrees to speak with the media in any way, he’ll be bombarded with questions about Trump, whom he’s clearly joined with at the hip.

Frankly, Trump also has disappeared from the public view, so it should come as no surprise that the politician who is known for riding his coattails has followed suit. He’s clearly taking his ques from the White House so when Trump tells him to jump, he’ll do what he’s done all along – ask when and how high.

For the record, we’re not criticizing DeSantis for his support of Trump, nor are we taking sides the in the recent presidential election. We just think it’s a shame and a real problem that when Floridians need their governor the most, he seems more concerned about making moves that will affect his political future – he obviously has his sights set on Washington, D.C. – than he is about putting them first and taking care of them in such a scary time.

We truly hope that DeSantis sees the light and starts acting like a governor again instead of a politician who is running scared. But given what we’ve seen over the past three weeks, we’re certainly not holding our breath.

Related Articles

Opinions

Problems with prescriptions

Columnist Barry Evans writes that sometimes prescriptions don't add up.
Read more
Opinions

Think of your neighbors before you clean out store shelves

Early indications are that we may be seeing a winter version of the spring shortages we saw of items at grocery stores, due to the Coronavirus. Let's all take a deep breath this time and think it through.
Read more
Opinions

President Trump’s executive order a step toward holding China accountable

Congressman Daniel Webster praises President Trump's action that will help hold China accountable.
Read more
Opinions

Green Bay great Paul Hornung suffered head trauma and later battled dementia

Paul Hornung was a star for the Green Bay Packers and a Heisman Trophy winner. But he suffered the hard knocks of football and later sued a helmet manufacturer for failure to protect his head. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life and storied career.
Read more
Opinions

CDC advises Americans to make safety a priority this Thanksgiving

The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines aimed at helping all Americans celebrate a safe Thanksgiving. We've got the full details.
Read more
Opinions

Pfizer vaccine 90 percent effective in early data

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that It looks like we may soon have safe and effective vaccines that can help the world control this COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Opinions

Villages shouldn’t fully reopen town squares with COVID-19 out of control

We find it disturbing that despite continued spikes in new cases of COVID-19, The Villages has decided to fully reopen all three town squares.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
News

Official concerned about speeding licensed Smart Cars on multi-modal path

A Community Development District 6 official expressed concern after spotting a speeding Smart Car on a multi-modal path in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Blue Heron In The Springs At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great blue heron in the springs at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator And Great Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator and great blue heron were checking each other out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel Enjoying A French Fry At Edna’s On The Green

This Sherman's fox squirrel was enjoying a french fry at Edna's on The Green. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It’s irresponsible to reopen town squares

A Village of Duval resident contends the Morse family has been irresponsible to reopen the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

DeSantis must act like a governor instead of vanishing like a scared politician

COVID-19 is out of control and a tropical storm recently pelted Florida but Gov. Ron DeSantis chose to vanish from the public view instead of acting like the leader he was elected to be.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager brings landscaper before board in plea for time to correct violation

A Villager brought his landscaper to appear before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors on Friday in a desperate plea for more time to correct a deed compliance violation at his home.
Read more
Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
News

Official concerned about speeding licensed Smart Cars on multi-modal path

A Community Development District 6 official expressed concern after spotting a speeding Smart Car on a multi-modal path in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It’s irresponsible to reopen town squares

A Village of Duval resident contends the Morse family has been irresponsible to reopen the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What I want in a president

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, spells out what he wants to see in a president of the United States.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Conservative commentary in the Daily Sun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident is critical of a recent commentary in The Villages Daily Sun.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with neighbor lady over loose bull

A Summerfield man was arrested Thursday after a confrontation with a neighbor over a loose bull.
Read more
Crime

Man from Honduras arrested after admitting he’s been in country illegally

A man from Honduras was arrested after admitting he’s been in the United States illegally for three months.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,862FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,753FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
73.2 ° F
75 °
71.6 °
94 %
2.9mph
75 %
Sat
79 °
Sun
76 °
Mon
76 °
Tue
76 °
Wed
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment