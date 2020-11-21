Driver with multiple suspensions caught back behind wheel in Wildwood

A driver with multiple suspensions of his license was arrested in Wildwood after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Jeffrey Dean Willis, 35, of Ocklawaha, had been driving a light-colored pickup at 5:47 a.m. Thursday when he was pulled over at State Road 44 and Industrial Drive, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Willis admitted his driver’s license was suspended, but claimed he was taking steps to “correct the suspension.” The officer found Willis’ license has been suspended a total of five times.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.