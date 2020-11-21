Hillary Clinton was a class act compared to Trump

To the Editor:

After watching our current election spectacle, I am revising my opinion of Hillary Clinton.

Despite having 3 million votes more than Donald Trump, Hillary conceded defeat and offered her support to the incoming president as an American the morning after the election. She didn’t throw a temper tantrum, spread false tales of voter fraud and demand recounts.

Now some people might say that shows she was weak and did not fight. I say, compared to the current resident of the White House, Hillary proved herself to be a class act and put her country above herself and her party.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace