Jack R. Heine, age, 81 of The Villages, FL, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Jack was born on July 18, 1939 in Denmark, IL, son of Albert and Imal (Smith) Heine. Jack married Mary McKinstry on November 3, 2000 in Pinckneyville, IL., He was a member of community United Methodist Church, Fruitland Park, FL. He worked at Decca Records, Sparta Printing, and Zeigler Coal Co. He was a member of the UMWA. Jack enjoyed collecting toy tractors, spending time with his family, going on golf cart rides, playing cards and going out to eat with his neighbors.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years Mary Heine of The Villages, FL, one son David (Darlene) Heine of Pinckneyville, IL, one daughter Dana (Scott) Carney of Pinckneyville, IL, two stepdaughters Michelle (Paul) Hill of Portland, OR, and Rhonda (Steven) Reidelberger of Tamaroa, IL. Seven Grandchildren Eric (Kayla) Heine of Columbia, IL, Alex (Kathleen) Heine of Pinckneyville, IL, Brooke (Ryan) Ryterski of O’Fallon, IL, Ashley (Patrick) Bathon of Pinckneyville, IL, Nolan (Caitlin) Carney of Pinckneyville, IL, Nikolaus Hill of Portland, OR, and Lucas Reidelberger of Tamaroa, IL. Nine great-grandchildren Arlo, Ophia, Kylie, June, Presley, Arthur, Maddux, Houston and Kayson, baby Pharrah due in May 2021 and baby boy Heine due in May 2021. Three brothers Larry (Marsha) Heine, Tom (Carol) Heine, and Ron (Sherrie) Heine all of Pinckneyville, IL, four sisters Darlene (Lowell) Mitchell of Coulterville, IL, Marilyn Martin of Pinckneyville, IL, Janet Drake of Chatham, IL and Donna Moore of Pinckneyville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers-in-law Charlie Drake, Joe Martin, and Leon Moore.