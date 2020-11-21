Man from El Salvador arrested after caught driving truck near Brownwood

A man from El Salvador was arrested after he was caught driving a truck near Brownwood.

Jose Luis Menjivar Leon, 46, had been at the wheel of a white Nissan pickup at 6:01 a.m. Thursday on State Road 44 at Powell Road when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. A check revealed his driver’s license had been suspended Aug. 3 and a seize tag order had been issued.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.