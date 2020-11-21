Margaret (Marge) Cohen, age 82, died suddenly on November 12, 2020 in The Villages, Florida.

Marge is survived by her loving son Michael Cohen of The Villages, and many nieces, nephews and grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews in whom she took much delight. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Kathleen and Philip Accolla, her brother Donald Keith and his wife Marion, her sisters Carmella Ferragamo and husband Pasquale, Jeanette Perry and husband Frank, Barbara Clark and husband Samuel, and nephew Donald Keith all of Massachusetts.

Marge was born on December 15, 1937 in Boston, MA. She graduated from Cambridge High and Latin School in 1955 and studied at Bentley College. She had a long career in accounting before retiring to The Villages in 2003. Marge was a beloved and cherished mother and aunt.

She loved travel all her life and visited many countries through the years. She enjoyed playing cards and other social games with family and dear friends. Her family and friends will always remember her as caring and full of joy.

Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice or Community United Methodist Church.