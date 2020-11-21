On November 18, 2020, Maryan (Midge) Norton of The Villages, left the bonds of earth to join her beloved son, Scott, in the arms of the Lord. Midge was born in Misquamicut, Rhode Island to Helen and Henry Grills. She leaves behind her loving family, husband Graham, son Michael of Virginia, daughter Kelly with grandson Alex, grandson Jason and his wife Melissa and great granddaughter Elizabeth and son Andrew, wife Leslie and granddaughter Jaylyn of Texas.

She is survived by sisters Gretchen of California and Connie of Florida and brothers Henry of Florida and David of Massachusetts.

She grew up near the beach and ocean for which she developed a deep and lasting love.She graduated Westerly High School where she was Captain of the cheerleading squad. She graduated the University of Rhode Island where she met husband Graham. Following graduation she taught first grade in North Kingston, Rhode Island while supporting her husband through his last year at URI.

In 1958, she began a thirty year odyssey with her newly commissioned Army officer husband that took her to South America and all around the USA. Through 24 moves in 30 years, she provided a loving, rock-solid home environment for her family, this with a husband who was on several overseas tours of duty or even when home he was in the field and on the road for long periods. For two years in La Paz, Bolivia, she taught first grade at the American International School while continuing to care for her family.

Following Army life, the family moved to Montgomery County, Maryland. With the children grown, she spread her wings and engaged with friends and social groups in a variety of activities, especially her beloved contract bridge. She sharpened her skills at shopping for bargains! She travelled extensively to her beloved Italy and throughout Europe.

Finally in retirement, Graham and Midge moved to their true home in Tierra del Sol South in The Villages, Florida. For the first time, she enjoyed a true and friendly neighborhood with plenty of active neighbors and friends. She managed the neighborhood bridge group and became active in many social activities.

Midge leaves a wide circle of friends from Hawaii to Delaware and throughout the United States. She was deeply loved and will be missed.

A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1 pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Lung Association.