Sharon Kay Suppes

Staff Report

Sharon Kay Suppes

Sharon Kay Suppes, age 81, passed away peacefully November 18, 2020 in The Villages, FL.

Kay, as her family and friends referred to her, was born February 24, 1939 in Paris, Illinois. Her family moved to Saginaw, Michigan where she met the love of her life and high school sweetheart Victor Suppes. Vic and Kay shared their 61 wonderful years together living in Saginaw, MI., Fort Lauderdale, FL., Punta Gorda, FL. and most recently The Villages, FL.

Kay would light up every room she entered. Her smile was infectious, her warmth was calming, and her love was unconditional and everlasting. She had an amazing gift of touching everyone’s heart in the most special way. Kay loved life and all those around who brightened it, especially her family.

She is survived by her loving husband Victor, their three children; Brian Suppes (Carol) of Kalamazoo, MI., Jill Bowers (Philip) of New York, N.Y. and Eric Suppes (Sheila) of Commerce Twp., MI. In addition, she leaves behind her three grandchildren, Jamie Bowers, Charlie Bowers and Nicklas Suppes.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Obituaries

Jack R. Heine

Jack Heine enjoyed collecting toy tractors, spending time with his family, going on golf cart rides, playing cards and going out to eat with his neighbors.
Read more
Obituaries

Margaret (Marge) Cohen

Marge Cohen had a long career in accounting before retiring to The Villages in 2003.
Read more
Obituaries

Mary Ellen Wieder

Mary Ellen Wieder was a retired real estate agent with Properties of the Villages, in FL and has lived here since 2001.
Read more
Obituaries

James Leslie Huxtable

Jim Huxtable lived in this area for several years. He was an avid Square Dancer and a member of the NRA.
Read more
Obituaries

Maryan (Midge) Norton

Midge Norton managed the neighborhood bridge group and became active in many social activities. She leaves a wide circle of friends from Hawaii to Delaware and throughout the United States.
Read more
Obituaries

Anton Brok

Anton Brok had a successful 30-plus year career at The Coca-Company, where he was as a Vice President.
Read more
Obituaries

James Vincent Hill

In 2013, Jim Hill and his wife, Donna, moved to The Villages to enjoy their retirement. The two neighborhoods where they lived (Village of Gilchrist and Village of Osceola Hills) were full of wonderful neighbors, Jim enjoyed going to dinner, playing cards, golfing, and evenings on the Square.
Read more
Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
News

Official concerned about speeding licensed Smart Cars on multi-modal path

A Community Development District 6 official expressed concern after spotting a speeding Smart Car on a multi-modal path in The Villages.
Read more
Photos

Photos

Great Blue Heron In The Springs At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great blue heron in the springs at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator And Great Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator and great blue heron were checking each other out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel Enjoying A French Fry At Edna’s On The Green

This Sherman's fox squirrel was enjoying a french fry at Edna's on The Green. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What’s up with Recreation News?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering when the regular format will return to Recreation News. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Crime

Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

DeSantis must act like a governor instead of vanishing like a scared politician

COVID-19 is out of control and a tropical storm recently pelted Florida but Gov. Ron DeSantis chose to vanish from the public view instead of acting like the leader he was elected to be.
Read more
News

Villager brings landscaper before board in plea for time to correct violation

A Villager brought his landscaper to appear before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors on Friday in a desperate plea for more time to correct a deed compliance violation at his home.
Read more
Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
News

Official concerned about speeding licensed Smart Cars on multi-modal path

A Community Development District 6 official expressed concern after spotting a speeding Smart Car on a multi-modal path in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What’s up with Recreation News?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering when the regular format will return to Recreation News. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hillary Clinton was a class act compared to Trump

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that after watching President Trump’s temper tantrums, she is revising her opinion of Hillary Clinton, who conceded the election four years ago.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s irresponsible to reopen town squares

A Village of Duval resident contends the Morse family has been irresponsible to reopen the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Crime

Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with neighbor lady over loose bull

A Summerfield man was arrested Thursday after a confrontation with a neighbor over a loose bull.
Read more
Crime

Man from Honduras arrested after admitting he’s been in country illegally

A man from Honduras was arrested after admitting he’s been in the United States illegally for three months.
Read more
