Sharon Kay Suppes, age 81, passed away peacefully November 18, 2020 in The Villages, FL.

Kay, as her family and friends referred to her, was born February 24, 1939 in Paris, Illinois. Her family moved to Saginaw, Michigan where she met the love of her life and high school sweetheart Victor Suppes. Vic and Kay shared their 61 wonderful years together living in Saginaw, MI., Fort Lauderdale, FL., Punta Gorda, FL. and most recently The Villages, FL.

Kay would light up every room she entered. Her smile was infectious, her warmth was calming, and her love was unconditional and everlasting. She had an amazing gift of touching everyone’s heart in the most special way. Kay loved life and all those around who brightened it, especially her family.

She is survived by her loving husband Victor, their three children; Brian Suppes (Carol) of Kalamazoo, MI., Jill Bowers (Philip) of New York, N.Y. and Eric Suppes (Sheila) of Commerce Twp., MI. In addition, she leaves behind her three grandchildren, Jamie Bowers, Charlie Bowers and Nicklas Suppes.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.