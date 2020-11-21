Two more local residents die of COVID-19 as Villages-area cases spike

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as The Villages and its surrounding communities reported a significant spike Saturday in the number of new cases of the deadly virus.

One of the fatalities was an 84-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Nov. 3 and the other was a 94-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Nov. 16, according to a report released by the Florida Department of Health.

Fifty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 21 for a total of 995;

Belleview up 11 for a total of 456;

Leesburg up 10 for a total of 1,614;

Summerfield up seven for a total of 506;

Oxford up three for a total of 156;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 439; and

Wildwood up one for a total of 488.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,279 cases – an increase of 31 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,842 men, 1,400 women, 19 non-residents and 18 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 800 in correctional facilities. There have been 92 deaths and 312 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 933 cases – an increase of 20 in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Oxford and Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (713), Bushnell (371, 156 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 50 staff members), Webster (119), Lake Panasoffkee (93), Center Hill (64), Sumterville (59) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (52). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 115 cases among seven inmates and 108 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 25,632 – increase of 218

Men: 11,552

Women: 13,790

Non-residents: 132

People listed as unknown: 158

Deaths: 710

Hospitalizations: 2,275

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 10,012 – increase of 66

Men: 4,609

Women: 5,194

Non-residents: 79

People listed as unknown: 130

Cases in long-term care facilities: 738

Cases in correctional facilities: 283

Deaths: 244

Hospitalizations: 814

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,559), Leesburg (1,614), Tavares (861), Eustis (813) and Mount Dora (756). The Villages also is reporting 52 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 12,341 – increase of 121

Men: 5,101

Women: 7,196

Non-residents: 34

People listed as unknown: 10

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,184

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,260

Deaths: 374

Hospitalizations: 1,149

Cities with most cases: Ocala (9,217), Summerfield (506), Dunnellon (459), Belleview (456) and Citra (210). The Villages is reporting 10 cases. A total of 1,429 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (111) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 931,827 cases – an increase of 8,409 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 918,240 are residents. A total of 54,904 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,417 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 18,152 deaths and 53,266 people have been hospitalized.