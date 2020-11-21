Saturday, November 21, 2020
77.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

What’s up with Recreation News?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When will the Thursday listings in Recreation News return to the older format (pre-COVID) where we could look up by activity instead of exclusively by recreation center?

Bob Daino
Village of Santo Domingo

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Hillary Clinton was a class act compared to Trump

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that after watching President Trump’s temper tantrums, she is revising her opinion of Hillary Clinton, who conceded the election four years ago.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s irresponsible to reopen town squares

A Village of Duval resident contends the Morse family has been irresponsible to reopen the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What I want in a president

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, spells out what he wants to see in a president of the United States.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Conservative commentary in the Daily Sun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident is critical of a recent commentary in The Villages Daily Sun.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘Too many details’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says she feels embarrassed for some of the people who appear in the crime reports in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Could details be added to daily COVID-19 report?

A Village of Summerhill resident, who is a faithful reader of the daily COVID-19 report, offers a suggestion. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Who’s running our country?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident suggests that the people who are running the country have not been elected.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
News

Official concerned about speeding licensed Smart Cars on multi-modal path

A Community Development District 6 official expressed concern after spotting a speeding Smart Car on a multi-modal path in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Blue Heron In The Springs At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great blue heron in the springs at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator And Great Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator and great blue heron were checking each other out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel Enjoying A French Fry At Edna’s On The Green

This Sherman's fox squirrel was enjoying a french fry at Edna's on The Green. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What’s up with Recreation News?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering when the regular format will return to Recreation News. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

DeSantis must act like a governor instead of vanishing like a scared politician

COVID-19 is out of control and a tropical storm recently pelted Florida but Gov. Ron DeSantis chose to vanish from the public view instead of acting like the leader he was elected to be.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager brings landscaper before board in plea for time to correct violation

A Villager brought his landscaper to appear before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors on Friday in a desperate plea for more time to correct a deed compliance violation at his home.
Read more
Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
News

Official concerned about speeding licensed Smart Cars on multi-modal path

A Community Development District 6 official expressed concern after spotting a speeding Smart Car on a multi-modal path in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What’s up with Recreation News?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering when the regular format will return to Recreation News. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hillary Clinton was a class act compared to Trump

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that after watching President Trump’s temper tantrums, she is revising her opinion of Hillary Clinton, who conceded the election four years ago.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s irresponsible to reopen town squares

A Village of Duval resident contends the Morse family has been irresponsible to reopen the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

76-year-old Villager arrested after search warrant served at his home

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning after a search warrant was served at his home.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with neighbor lady over loose bull

A Summerfield man was arrested Thursday after a confrontation with a neighbor over a loose bull.
Read more
Crime

Man from Honduras arrested after admitting he’s been in country illegally

A man from Honduras was arrested after admitting he’s been in the United States illegally for three months.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,862FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,752FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
77.9 ° F
79 °
77 °
57 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sat
77 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
76 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment