Attorney from Weirsdale nabbed on DUI after clocked driving at 97 mph

An attorney from Weirsdale was arrested on a drunk driving charge after he was clocked driving 97 miles per hour.

Patrick Ian McLaughlin, 48, who lives on Lake Weir, had been at the wheel of a copper-colored Mazda shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday northbound on Interstate 75 in Wildwood when he was caught on radar traveling 27 mph above the speed limit, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

McLaughlin, who operates a law practice in Ocala in which he specializes in estate planning, had “constricted pupils” and “slurred speech.” He said he had left his “girlfriend’s house” and was “going home,” the report said.

He lost his balance during field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

McLaughlin was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.