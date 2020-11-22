New COVID-19 cases continue to crop up across tri-county area

New cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus continued to be identified Sunday across the tri-county area.
Lake County reported the biggest increase with 72 new cases, followed by Marion County with 60 new positive results and Sumter County with 13 new patients. No information on the specific cities, towns and areas those patients live in was provided by the Florida Department of Health, nor was a county-by-county breakdown or information about the latest fatalities across the state that usually are released on a daily basis.
Below is a breakdown of the limited COVID-19 data for the local area that was released Sunday by the Florida Department of Health:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 25,777 – increase of 145
- Men: 11,621
- Women: 13,859
- Non-residents: 136
- People listed as unknown: 161
- Deaths: 710
- Hospitalizations: 2,278
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 3,292 – increase of 13
- Men: 1,847
- Women: 1,407
- Non-residents: 19
- People listed as unknown: 19
- Deaths: 92
- Hospitalizations: 312
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 10,084 – increase of 72
- Men: 4,642
- Women: 5,228
- Non-residents: 83
- People listed as unknown: 131
- Deaths: 244
- Hospitalizations: 816
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 12,401 – increase of 60
- Men: 5,132
- Women: 7,224
- Non-residents: 34
- People listed as unknown: 11
- Deaths: 374
- Hospitalizations: 1,150
All told, Florida is reporting 938,414 cases – an increase of 6,587 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 924,614 are residents. Across the state, there have been 18,214 deaths and 53,404 people have been hospitalized.