Outdoor facilities and swimming pools will remain open on Thanksgiving

All recreation centers, offices, District offices, fitness clubs and boat tours in The Villages will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26. The outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open. The recreation centers and fitness clubs will reopen Friday, Nov. 27.

Guest ID card, trail fee and activity registration services will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29 at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Centers.

The District Customer Service Center and all District administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 30. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.