A Villager is serving 120 days in jail after a conviction on a drug charge.

James Matthew Harris, 48, who lives at 1009 Shay Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake, was sentenced last week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of possession of heroin. He was given credit for 26 days already served. He will also lose his driver’s license for six months.

Harris has several previous arrests, including in 2018 during a traffic stop in the Village of Pinellas.