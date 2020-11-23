84-year-old Villager with dementia jailed after alleged attack on wife

An 84-year-old Villager with dementia was jailed after an alleged attack on his wife.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 6:11 p.m. Friday to the home of Daniel Boglivi on Day Lily Run in the Village of Duval after his wife suffered an injury to her leg which had been struck by a large object, according to an arrest report. While she was on the phone with 911, a dispatcher heard Boglivi say, “You know I’m going to jail for this if I stay here.”

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Boglivi’s wife had suffered “a severely large laceration,” the report said. “The laceration was severe enough to completely rip her skin on her shin, downward towards her ankle,” the arrest report said.

The wife told deputies her husband has dementia.

She said she and the Lyndhurst, N.J. native had been arguing and she was, “fed up.” She said she tried to get away from him and went into a bedroom. Boglivi followed her into the bedroom, so she went into another bedroom of the home they purchased in 2007.

Deputies asked Boglivi some questions in order to determine his ability to comprehend what had occurred. Boglivi was able to identify the “current president, his address, the date, where he was born” and his phone number and address.

He was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.