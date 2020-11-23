Husband who had been drinking jailed after alleged brawl with wife

A husband who reportedly had been drinking was jailed after an alleged brawl with his wife over her cell phone.

Peter Laisen, 37, was arrested on a felony charge of domestic battery at 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in Fruitland Park.

His wife of 10 years said she had arrived home and found Laisen drinking, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. He got mad and told her to get out. Once outside, she called her parents. Laisen went outside, started to yell at his wife and tried to take her phone away. He wound up pushing her to the ground, the report said.

Laisen then threw several large rocks at their pickup, smashing the front windshield.

When officers arrived on the scene, Laisen denied he had struck his wife.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.