Maddy Olson Capozzi, adored wife of Richard Capozzi, went to the Lord on November 20, 2020. Born in 1942 and raised in the “Heights,” of Manhattan, she moved to Bonnybrook in The Villages, FL in 2013.

Retired from United Airlines in 1991, Maddy went on to become a Certified Court Reporter. She had an unwavering ability to conquer challenges. Since moving to The Villages, Maddy even learned to play the violin by taking lessons at the First Baptist School of Music in Ocala, FL. Other hobbies included practicing the Italian Language and playing tennis.

She will be missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind Richard; brother Paul Olson; and sister Teri Musson. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorials be given to St. Timothy Catholic Church, or a local parish of your choice.

Visitation will be Wed., Nov. 25, 2020 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. 352-775-7427. Please remember Covid-19 recommendations which includes wearing a mask and social distancing.