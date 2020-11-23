Monday, November 23, 2020
64.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Maddy Olson Capozzi

Staff Report

Maddy Olson Capozzi

Maddy Olson Capozzi, adored wife of Richard Capozzi, went to the Lord on November 20, 2020.  Born in 1942 and raised in the “Heights,” of Manhattan, she moved to Bonnybrook in The Villages, FL in 2013.

Retired from United Airlines in 1991, Maddy went on to become a Certified Court Reporter.  She had an unwavering ability to conquer challenges.  Since moving to The Villages, Maddy even learned to play the violin by taking lessons at the First Baptist School of Music in Ocala, FL.  Other hobbies included practicing the Italian Language and playing tennis.

She will be missed by all who knew her.  She leaves behind Richard; brother Paul Olson; and sister Teri Musson.  In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorials be given to St. Timothy Catholic Church, or a local parish of your choice.

Visitation will be Wed., Nov. 25, 2020 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at  HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. 352-775-7427.  Please remember Covid-19 recommendations which includes wearing a mask and social distancing.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Janet Falkenstine

Janet Falkenstine was a talented singer who moved to The Villages from Westminster, Maryland, in 2014.
Read more
Obituaries

Sharon Kay Suppes

Kay Suppes' smile was infectious, her warmth was calming, and her love was unconditional and everlasting.
Read more
Obituaries

Jack R. Heine

Jack Heine enjoyed collecting toy tractors, spending time with his family, going on golf cart rides, playing cards and going out to eat with his neighbors.
Read more
Obituaries

Margaret (Marge) Cohen

Marge Cohen had a long career in accounting before retiring to The Villages in 2003.
Read more
Obituaries

Mary Ellen Wieder

Mary Ellen Wieder was a retired real estate agent with Properties of the Villages, in FL and has lived here since 2001.
Read more
Obituaries

James Leslie Huxtable

Jim Huxtable lived in this area for several years. He was an avid Square Dancer and a member of the NRA.
Read more
Obituaries

Maryan (Midge) Norton

Midge Norton managed the neighborhood bridge group and became active in many social activities. She leaves a wide circle of friends from Hawaii to Delaware and throughout the United States.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager steps down as head of GOP club after ‘fake candidates’ fiasco

A Villager is stepping down as head of The Villages Republican Club after the “fake candidates” fiasco earlier this year.
Read more
Crime

Hit-and-run suspect enters plea in crash that injured Villages bicyclist

A hit-and-run suspect has entered a plea in connection with a crash that injured a bicyclist in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles In Tree In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles was spotted in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Peregrine Falcon On Wire

Check out this peregrine falcon spotted resting on a wire. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Blue Heron In The Springs At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great blue heron in the springs at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

50 Ways To Leave The White House

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, having fun with an old Paul Simon song, offers President Trump some advice with, “50 Ways To Leave The White House.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Hit-and-run suspect enters plea in crash that injured Villages bicyclist

A hit-and-run suspect has entered a plea in connection with a crash that injured a bicyclist in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Let’s demand a mask mandate

Writing in an Opinion piece, a Villager calls for a mask mandate. And he voted for Trump in 2016 and again this year.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

The Villages fights release of email in ex-sales reps’ fight for back pay

The Villages is fighting the release of company email in connection with ex-sales representatives’ fight for back pay.
Read more
News

Villager steps down as head of GOP club after ‘fake candidates’ fiasco

A Villager is stepping down as head of The Villages Republican Club after the “fake candidates” fiasco earlier this year.
Read more
Crime

Hit-and-run suspect enters plea in crash that injured Villages bicyclist

A hit-and-run suspect has entered a plea in connection with a crash that injured a bicyclist in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

50 Ways To Leave The White House

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, having fun with an old Paul Simon song, offers President Trump some advice with, “50 Ways To Leave The White House.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We have to protect ourselves when our leaders fail

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident says we have to protect ourselves when our leaders fail.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun needs to bring back TV guide insert

A Village of Polo Ridge resident joins the chorus of voices calling on The Villages Daily Sun to bring back the TV guide insert dumped at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Hit-and-run suspect enters plea in crash that injured Villages bicyclist

A hit-and-run suspect has entered a plea in connection with a crash that injured a bicyclist in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Attorney from Weirsdale nabbed on DUI after clocked driving at 97 mph

An attorney from Weirsdale was arrested on a drunk driving charge after he was clocked driving 97 miles per hour.
Read more
Crime

Villager serving 120 days in jail after conviction on drug charge

A Villager is serving 120 days in jail after a conviction on a drug charge.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,864FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,751FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
64.5 ° F
65 °
64 °
100 %
1.3mph
90 %
Mon
75 °
Tue
75 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment