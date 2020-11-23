Man in country illegally for four years arrested after traffic stop on U.S. 301

A man who has been in the country illegally for four years was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

Geremias Moreno Diaz, 23, of Summerfield, was driving a blue utility vehicle at 9:25 a.m. Monday on U.S. 301 when an officer ran the license plate and found that the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a Florida’s driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Moreno Diaz handed the officer a Mexico identification card. He admitted he has been living illegally for four years in the United States. He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.