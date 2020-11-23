Man with long list of suspensions jailed after driving without headlights

A driver with a long list of suspensions was jailed after he was caught behind the wheel in Wildwood.

Brady Anthony Gillard, 32, of Tavares, was at the wheel of a silver SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted at U.S. 301 and County Road 466A driving without headlights, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Wildwood Masonic Lodge.

A check revealed multiple suspensions of Gillard’s license. He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was issued a written warning for driving without headlights.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.