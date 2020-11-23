Massive spike in COVID-19 cases reported throughout The Villages

The COVID-19 virus exploded in The Villages on Monday as 157 new cases of the deadly virus were reported – the largest single-day jump in months.

Of those new cases, 100 were reported in the Sumter County portion of the sprawling mega-retirement mecca, while 49 were reported in Marion County and eight in the Lake County section of the community. Those cases brought the total number of positive results to 1,042 in Sumter County and 59 each in the Lake and Marion counties section of the sprawling retirement community.

It’s unclear if all these cases were identified from Sunday to Monday, as the overall number of cases across the tri-county area aren’t showing as large of an increase. Given the history of data reported by the Florida Department of Health, it’s likely that these cases hadn’t yet been reported and actually reflect the actual numbers in the various tri-county communities, many of which also experienced significant jumps in the number of cases.

One additional COVID-19 death also was reported in Lake County on Monday. But the Florida Department of Health didn’t provide any specific information about the latest local fatality.

In addition to the cases reported in The Villages, another 220 cases were identified in the communities just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

Leesburg up 94 for a total of 1,626;

Lady Lake up 20 for a total of 464;

Belleview up 15 for a total of 471;

Fruitland Park up 12 for a total of 235;

Summerfield up 31 for a total of 542;

Wildwood up 33 for a total of 521;

Oxford up 13 for a total of 170;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up two for a total of 54.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,308 cases among 1,859 men, 1,411 women, 19 non-residents and 19 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 800 in correctional facilities. There have been 92 deaths and 312 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 1,042 cases. Besides those mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (716), Bushnell (419, 156 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 50 staff members), Webster (135), Lake Panasoffkee (98), Center Hill (71) and Sumterville (62). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 115 cases among eight inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 25,902

Men: 11,678

Women: 13,920

Non-residents: 141

People listed as unknown: 163

Deaths: 711

Hospitalizations: 2,280

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 10,151

Men: 4,675

Women: 5,259

Non-residents: 86

People listed as unknown: 131

Cases in long-term care facilities: 739

Cases in correctional facilities: 283

Deaths: 245

Hospitalizations: 817

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,694), Leesburg (1,626), Tavares (908), Eustis (852) and Mount Dora (795). The Villages also is reporting 59 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 12,443

Men: 5,144

Women: 7,250

Non-residents: 36

People listed as unknown: 13

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,185

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,260

Deaths: 374

Hospitalizations: 1,151

Cities with most cases: Ocala (9,217), Summerfield (542), Dunnellon (486), Belleview (471) and Citra (222). The Village is reporting 59 cases. A total of 1,429 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (111) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 944,745 cases – an increase of 6,331 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 930,728 are residents. A total of 55,109 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,526 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 18,310 deaths and 53,499 people have been hospitalized.