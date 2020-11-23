SeaBreeze Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed Sunday

The SeaBreeze Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed for maintenance Sunday, Nov. 29.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Center at 750-2488.
