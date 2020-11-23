Monday, November 23, 2020
Trash pickup schedule in The Villages to be adjusted due to Thanksgiving holiday

Staff Report

The Villages District Office has announced the trash pickup schedule in The Villages for Thanksgiving.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 26. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in CDDs 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 26. Collection will be on Monday, Nov. 30.  

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), contact Lake County Solid Waste at (352) 343-3776 for information on your sanitation schedule. 

