Monday, November 23, 2020
74.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Photos

White Pelicans Fishing With Wood Storks Watching

Staff Report

White pelicans are back fishing in local ponds, but the wood storks on shore don’t look too happy about it. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

White Pelicans Fishing With Wood Storks Watching
White Pelicans Fishing With Wood Storks Watching

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Related Articles

Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles In Tree In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles was spotted in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Peregrine Falcon On Wire

Check out this peregrine falcon spotted resting on a wire. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Blue Heron In The Springs At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great blue heron in the springs at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator And Great Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator and great blue heron were checking each other out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel Enjoying A French Fry At Edna’s On The Green

This Sherman's fox squirrel was enjoying a french fry at Edna's on The Green. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Osprey On The Hunt In The Village Of Collier

This osprey was on the hunt in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Seagull On The Lake Sumter Landing Boardwalk With Full Moon

Check out this seagull on the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk with a full moon in the night sky. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

9.5 percent of tri-county children tested suffering from COVID-19 virus

A Florida Department of Health report released Sunday shows that 9.5 percent of children who have been tested in the tri-county area have been identified with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Police nab suspected shoplifter at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza

Police nabbed a suspected shoplifter Friday night at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

White Pelicans Fishing With Wood Storks Watching

White pelicans are back fishing in local ponds, but the wood storks on shore don't look too happy about it. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles In Tree In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles was spotted in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Peregrine Falcon On Wire

Check out this peregrine falcon spotted resting on a wire. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

America could be doomed without President Trump

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that America could be doomed without President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

84-year-old Villager with dementia jailed after alleged attack on wife

An 84-year-old Villager with dementia was jailed after an alleged attack on his wife.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

GOP needs to tell Trump to ‘stand down’

Columnist Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, contends it's time for the Republicans to tell Trump to "stand down.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

84-year-old Villager with dementia jailed after alleged attack on wife

An 84-year-old Villager with dementia was jailed after an alleged attack on his wife.
Read more
Health

9.5 percent of tri-county children tested suffering from COVID-19 virus

A Florida Department of Health report released Sunday shows that 9.5 percent of children who have been tested in the tri-county area have been identified with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Police nab suspected shoplifter at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza

Police nabbed a suspected shoplifter Friday night at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

America could be doomed without President Trump

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that America could be doomed without President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Article on landscaping extension

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident has something to say about the reaction to an article on a Villages couple with a landscaping violation.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anti-Trump Letters to the Editor

A Village of Tierra del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on Villages-News.com to be “fairer” in its selection of Letters to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

84-year-old Villager with dementia jailed after alleged attack on wife

An 84-year-old Villager with dementia was jailed after an alleged attack on his wife.
Read more
Crime

Police nab suspected shoplifter at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza

Police nabbed a suspected shoplifter Friday night at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Man in country illegally for four years arrested after traffic stop on U.S. 301

A man who has been in the country illegally for four years was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,870FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,752FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
74.3 ° F
75.2 °
73 °
57 %
1.9mph
1 %
Tue
76 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment