6 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise at rapid pace

Six more local residents have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 virus as new cases continue to pop up in the tri-county area at a fast clip.

Three of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County and the other three lived in Marion County. The Florida Department of Health identified all of the Lake County victims and only one of the Marion County fatalities on Tuesday as:

59-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 9;

76-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 28;

53-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 31; and

85-year-old Ocala woman who tested positive Nov. 14.

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 18 for a total of 1,178;

Summerfield up nine for a total of 551;

Lady Lake up six for a total of 470;

Leesburg up six for a total of 1,726;

Belleview up five for a total of 476;

Wildwood up one for a total of 522;

Oxford up one for a total of 171; and

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 236.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,341 cases – an increase of 33 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,873 men, 1,431 women, 19 non-residents and 18 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 801 in correctional facilities. There have been 92 deaths and 314 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 1,059 cases – an increase of 17 in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (716), Bushnell (421, 158 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 107 inmates and 51 staff members), Webster (135), Lake Panasoffkee (103), Center Hill (71), Sumterville (64) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (54). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 115 cases among eight inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 26,128 – increase of 226

Men: 11,774

Women: 14,053

Non-residents: 142

People listed as unknown: 159

Deaths: 92

Hospitalizations: 314

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 10,208 – increase of 57

Men: 4,700

Women: 5,292

Non-residents: 86

People listed as unknown: 130

Cases in long-term care facilities: 740

Cases in correctional facilities: 283

Deaths: 248

Hospitalizations: 823

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,708), Leesburg (1,726), Tavares (915), Eustis (857) and Mount Dora (800). The Villages also is reporting 59 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 12,579 – increase of 136

Men: 5,201

Women: 7,330

Non-residents: 37

People listed as unknown: 11

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,189

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,261

Deaths: 377

Hospitalizations: 1,155

Cities with most cases: Ocala (9,824), Summerfield (551), Dunnellon (493), Belleview (476) and Citra (222). The Villages is reporting 60 cases. A total of 1,431 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (113) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 953,300 cases – an increase of 8,555 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 938,830 are residents. A total of 55,324 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,553 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 18,383 deaths and 53,827 people have been hospitalized.