Billy Lee Roudebush, 83 of Summerfield, FL passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. He was born January 2nd, 1937 in Alliance, Ohio to Homer and Corda Roudebush. Bill and his loving wife of 43 years Shirley, moved to Florida in 2003 and settled in Stonecrest.

Bill was known to always have a smile on his face and loved being around people. He was a social butterfly until his last days. Bill loved playing golf with friends and family. He routinely took golf trips with his children and even recorded a hole-in-one.

Beyond golf, Bill excelled in both bowling and billiards. He recorded six perfect 300 games and despite having Parkinson’s, played billiards with his friends multiple times a week.

Bill is survived by his wife Shirley, Daughter Doree (Larry) Hall, Son Doug (Renee) Roudebush, Son Jeff (Cindy) Roudebush, and Daughter Kelly (Michael) Krausz. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren Katie, Mary, Jessie, Riley, Currin, Katy, and Della, as well as great-granddaughter Chloe.

A memorial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church Summerfield, FL at 11:00 am on Saturday November 28th, 2020. The chapel service will be streamed live and can be viewed at www.Trinitysummerfield.com. Memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice of Marion County.