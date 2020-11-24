Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Congressman Webster helps constituent obtain green card

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

A constituent contacted our office after waiting almost two years for his green card renewal. Our office sent a Congressional inquiry to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, and within a few days of our inquiry, the green card renewal was approved and mailed.

The constituent sent an email to our office stating, “Thank you so much for all your help in regards to my green card, it came in the mail today and I am so thankful for your hard work. It has been two years of waiting and it just feels like the biggest weight is off my shoulders. Forever grateful.”
Constituent services is a critical element of our congressional office.

The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape. We are here to serve you.  

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

