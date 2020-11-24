Fern Louise Davis Harris, 93, of Wildwood, Fl. entered into Heaven on November 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Pulaski County on July 12, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Henry A. Davis and Effie Robertson Adams Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lester Harris, by a son, Richard Lee Farmer, and by sisters, Evelyn Branscome and Lula Dawn Richardson, Iris Pennington, and by her brothers, Pierce Adams, Henry A. Davis, Jr., Thomas Davis, Bobby Davis, Mark Andrew Davis and Joseph Earl Davis. A granddaughter Michelle Farmer Dalton and two very special daughters-in-law also preceded her in death: Sandra Farmer and Carol Farmer.

Surviving is one daughter, Rita Pearson, Wildwood, Fl., and one son and daughter-in-law Bobby and Kathy Harris, Lady Lake, Fl., one sister Elizabeth Seagle, Dublin, Va. and one brother James Roy Davis, Bassett, Va.: (9) grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28 at 1:00 p.m. at Finch and Finch Funeral Chapel, Altavista, Va. with Rev. Bobby Brumfield, officiating. The graveside service will be private. Visitation will before at 12:00 pm, just prior to the service.