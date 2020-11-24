Gov. DeSantis needs to make vaccinating The Villages a priority

Governor DeSantis:

Operation Warp Speed just announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will start in mid-December 2020 for target groups including the elderly.

It was stated that the individual states would choose which communities receive the COVID vaccinations first.

As The Villages were directly responsible for your election victory, as well as President Trump’s victories in Florida this year and in 2016, it is only just that Florida’s vaccination drive begin in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. It’s up to you, Governor. Will you remember us? Will we remember you next election?

Michael Parish

Village of Santo Domingo