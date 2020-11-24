Joseph M. Stopyra, 76, The Villages, Florida, passed away at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with his family by his side.

Joseph was born February 8, 1944, in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Francis (Samsel) Stopyra. He graduated from Father Judge High School in 1961. Joseph graduated from Drexel University in 1966 and received his Masters from Purdue University in 1967. Joe settled with his young family in Howell, New Jersey where he enjoyed a long career as a mechanical engineer with Bell Laboratories, Holmdel, NJ; he retired from Lucent Technologies, Bell Laboratories Innovations, in 2001.

Joe was a quiet man, devout in his faith and dedicated to his family. He enjoyed the outdoors and life at the Jersey Shore; one of his greatest passions was sailing. After retirement, Joe enjoyed golfing, biking, Samba and relaxing at the pool. Joe was an active volunteer in his parish, St. Timothy Catholic Church, as well as efforts with Habitat for Humanity. He loved The Villages lifestyle and the Florida weather.

Joe is survived by his wife, Judith Ann (Baldwin); daughter, Deborah Kern; son and his spouse, Christopher and Dr. Christine Stopyra; five grandchildren: Thomas Kern, Abigail Stopyra, Rachel Kern, Joshua and Sophia Stopyra; his brother, Edward Stopyra; his youngest brother and his spouse, Raymond and Roberta Stopyra.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home from 1:00 to 3:00pm A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake at 8:30am. Interment will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery, Leesburg, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

NOTE: Funeral Mass streamed LIVE at https://www.sttimothycc.com/formedorg