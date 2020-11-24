Marian “Vesta” Johnson (96) of Wildwood, FL passed away at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, FL on November 23, 2020. She was born April 16, 1924 in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Vesta, as most people knew her, is survived by her children, Carol J. Guy (Bernard) of Hopwood, PA, Kristine L. Kamandulis of Santa Cruz, CA and Corey W. Johnson (Linda) of Seminole, FL. She was also blessed with grandchildren, Michelle, Daniel, Mark, Gloria, Ashley, Cody and great grandchildren, Kylie, Kelsey and Xander. She was preceded in death by her dear husband of 46 years, Donald Gene Johnson, her parents and her sisters, Theone and Jean.

Vesta was a skilled homemaker caring for the needs of all who came under her roof. She, later in life, loved to travel and was able to tour worldwide. She was also quite the humorist, being able to “Throw a Zinger” at the appropriate moment to make everyone smile. She loved her family and especially enjoyed her great grandchildren over the last years. She also became more than a mother, but a best friend to her children.

Vesta will be buried next to her husband at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date.