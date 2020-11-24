Michigan trucker arrested in alleged attack in which he hurled N word

A Michigan trucker was arrested in an alleged attack in which he hurled the N word at a fueling station in Wildwood.

David Lynn Nelson, 63, of Stevensville, Mich. was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. Monday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44. He had been taking photos of a truck he believed had been parked too long at a diesel island, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson’s rig was parked nearby and he was not in line. Nelson later said he believed the other trucker was not behaving professionally and he wanted to document it.

The other trucker, who said his truck had a coolant leak, asked Nelson to stop taking photos. Nelson responded by using the N word, the report said. Nelson pushed the other trucker in the chest and he punched Nelson in “self defense.”

The St. Joseph, Mich. native called 911 and threatened to have the other man arrested.

A deputy determined that Nelson had been the primary aggressor.

He was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.