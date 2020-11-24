Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Regina M. Fidler

Staff Report

Regina M. Fidler

Regina M Fidler, 96, passed away at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida.

Regina was born June 15, 1924 in Jane Lew, WV to William and Myrtle Fisher. Regina moved to Baltimore, Md in 1945 with her husband, Lyle “Jim” Fidler. They raised one daughter, Sheila Jarvis Taylor. Regina started Beautician School in 1950 while living in Baltimore, Md. with the support of her husband. In 1960 they relocated to Casselberry, Fl. They moved into the home that Jim built in Casselberry in 1963. Regina and Jim purchased a building in Maitland, Fl., remodeled it and opened her own Hair Salon. When she retired in 1986, together they purchased a home in New Smyrna Beach Fl. Jim did some renovations to the home and they moved in in 1988. She loved gardening, the beach and shopping at thrift stores.

After her husband passed in 1998 she moved to The Villages in 2010 to be closer to her daughter, Sheila. She continued her gardening and had a lush flower garden in her back yard. In 2014 she moved into American House Independent Living in Wildwood, Fl. After a short time she met a dear man and they would spend the rest of her life together very happy and sharing their love and companionship. Regina was a loving, determined and strong woman who loved her family unconditionally. She will be missed dearly by everyone that had the opportunity to know her.

Regina was preceded in death by her father, William, her mother Myrtle Westfall Fisher, her brothers, William, Cecil and Jack Fisher, sister Peggy Fisher Ellis and her husband Lyle “Jim” Fidler.

She is survived by her daughter Sheila Taylor, her son-in-law George, her brother Rodney Fisher, her sister-in-law Dorothy, her three grandchildren, Chuck and Dana Deshner and Melody Stracener, six great grandchildren and soon to be one great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews and her partner Harvard “Harve” Kauffman.

A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home, 503 Del Mar Drive, The Villages, Florida at 1 o’clock p.m. Pastor Dave Wheeler from Cornerstone Hospice will be officiating. Flowers may be sent to her home or donations may be made to Hospice in her honor.

The Villages
