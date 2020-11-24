Summerfield woman and passengers seriously hurt in Citrus County crash

A 30-year-old Summerfield woman and her two passengers were injured Monday in a four-vehicle crash in Citrus County.

The crash occurred around noon when a southbound sedan driven by a 17-year-old Ocala girl failed to slow for stopped traffic on County Road 491, north of W. Hampshire Boulevard, and slammed into the back of a stationary SUV driven by a 60-year-old Ocala woman. Another SUV driven by the Summerfield woman swerved to the left to avoid colliding with the sedan and entered the path of an oncoming sedan driven by a 66-year-old Ocala woman. The SUV driven by the Summerfield woman then collided with both of the sedans, a Florid Highway Patrol report states.

The Summerfield woman and a 30-year-old female passenger from Beverly Hills were seriously injured. Their 5-year-old passenger was critically injured. None of the three were wearing seat belts, the FHP report says.

The 66-year-old driver of the second sedan involved in the crash was seriously injured and also wasn’t wear a seat belt, Both the 17-year-old and 60-year-old drivers were wearing seat belts and escaped injury, according to the FHP report.