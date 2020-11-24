Villagers’ adult son jailed after early morning arrest at their home

A Villages couple’s adult son was jailed without bond after an early morning arrest at their home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies went to 2331 Due West Drive in the Village of Ashland at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and took into custody 48-year-old Todd Edward Carr. He was wanted on a warrant charging him with violating his probation.

The probation stems from Carr’s arrest on Sept. 19, 2019 on a charge of driving under the influence.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native was previously arrested in 2010 on a charge of assault, but that case was later dismissed.