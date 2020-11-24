Tuesday, November 24, 2020
67.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villagers’ adult son jailed after early morning arrest at their home

Meta Minton

Todd Edward Carr

A Villages couple’s adult son was jailed without bond after an early morning arrest at their home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies went to 2331 Due West Drive in the Village of Ashland at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and took into custody 48-year-old Todd Edward Carr. He was wanted on a warrant charging him with violating his probation.

The probation stems from Carr’s arrest on Sept. 19, 2019 on a charge of driving under the influence.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native was previously arrested in 2010 on a charge of assault, but that case was later dismissed.

Related Articles

News

The Villages’ ‘fake candidates’ election fraud case turned over to FDLE

Two Villagers’ decision to file as “fake candidates” has aroused enough suspicion that the case as been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Read more
Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise at rapid pace

Six more local residents have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 virus as new cases continue to pop up in the tri-county area at a fast clip.
Read more
News

Wildwood officials approve two high-density housing developments

Wildwood commissioners have approved two high-density housing developments. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Health

Deadly COVID-19 virus rears its head at Fruitland Park Elementary School again

A local elementary school student is among the 36 positive cases of COVID-19 that were reported in Lake County schools this past week.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officer lauded for seizure of handgun and illegal narcotics

A Wildwood police officer is being praised for getting a large quantity of illegal narcotics and a handgun off the streets of the community.
Read more
Crime

Michigan trucker arrested in alleged attack in which he hurled N word

A Michigan trucker was arrested in an alleged attack in which he hurled the N word at a fueling station in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after getting off work at Russell Stover in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after getting off work at Russell Stover Candies in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villagers’ adult son jailed after early morning arrest at their home

A Villages couple’s adult son was jailed without bond after an early morning arrest at their home.
Read more
Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise at rapid pace

Six more local residents have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 virus as new cases continue to pop up in the tri-county area at a fast clip.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Egret With A Snack

This great egret was spotted taking off with a snack in its mouth. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Photos

White Pelicans Fishing With Wood Storks Watching

White pelicans are back fishing in local ponds, but the wood storks on shore don't look too happy about it. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles In Tree In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles was spotted in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis needs to make vaccinating The Villages a priority

In an open letter to Gov. DeSantis, a Village of Santo Domingo resident urges him to put The Villages first in line when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ adult son jailed after early morning arrest at their home

A Villages couple’s adult son was jailed without bond after an early morning arrest at their home.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Congressman Webster helps constituent obtain green card

When a constituent was caught up in red tape, Congressman Daniel Webster helped that constituent obtain a green card.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

The Villages’ ‘fake candidates’ election fraud case turned over to FDLE

Two Villagers’ decision to file as “fake candidates” has aroused enough suspicion that the case as been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult son jailed after early morning arrest at their home

A Villages couple’s adult son was jailed without bond after an early morning arrest at their home.
Read more
Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise at rapid pace

Six more local residents have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 virus as new cases continue to pop up in the tri-county area at a fast clip.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis needs to make vaccinating The Villages a priority

In an open letter to Gov. DeSantis, a Village of Santo Domingo resident urges him to put The Villages first in line when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Tree lighting ceremonies could usher in COVID-19 spike in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions the Morse family’s thinking when it comes to opening up the squares and going ahead with Christmas tree lighting ceremonies.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villagers felt uncomfortable due to no masks at square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident says he and his wife were uncomfortable at the square, in part because so few people were wearing masks.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ adult son jailed after early morning arrest at their home

A Villages couple’s adult son was jailed without bond after an early morning arrest at their home.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officer lauded for seizure of handgun and illegal narcotics

A Wildwood police officer is being praised for getting a large quantity of illegal narcotics and a handgun off the streets of the community.
Read more
Crime

Michigan trucker arrested in alleged attack in which he hurled N word

A Michigan trucker was arrested in an alleged attack in which he hurled the N word at a fueling station in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,881FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,755FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
67.4 ° F
68 °
66 °
68 %
1.6mph
1 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment