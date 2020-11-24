Villagers felt uncomfortable due to no masks at square

To the Editor:

It seems like decision making here in The Villages is not being done safely.

Wife and I were at Spanish Springs to dance and see Johnny Wild. We arrived at 3:30 to secure a good safe spot and figured parking could be a problem due to the classic car show.

As the night went on and more people entered the square, people were practically on top of us standing and with their chairs.

As we entered someone was clicking off the count to no avail. There was no capacity limit. Few people entered wearing masks. The answer is arrive early, limit capacity. We felt very uncomfortable.

Larry Mednik

Village of Lynnhaven