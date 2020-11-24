Woman arrested after getting off work at Russell Stover in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after getting off work at Russell Stover Candies in Wildwood.

Dedira Lashay Solomon, 20, of Leesburg, had pulled from the Russell Stover parking lot at about 4:30 p.m. Monday when she disregarded instruction she had been given by a police officer directing traffic in a construction zone on State Road 44.

During a traffic stop, Solomon admitted she does not have a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Solomon told the officer her “girlfriend usually drives her to work from their residence in Leesburg FL but she was ill” and could not give Solomon a ride.

She was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.