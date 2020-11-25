2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across Villages area

Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be reported in and around The Villages.

Both of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County. They were identified Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health as an 81-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 18 and a 73-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 21.

Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 1,184;

Leesburg up 11 for a total of 1,737;

Lady Lake up five for a total of 475;

Belleview up five for a total of 481;

Oxford up two for a total of 173;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 238;

Summerfield up two for a total of 553; and

Wildwood up one for a total of 523.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,353 cases – an increase of 12 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,882 men, 1,435 women, 19 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 226 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 801 in correctional facilities. There have been 92 deaths and 316 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 1,066 cases – an increase of seven in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (716), Bushnell (421, 158 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 107 inmates and 51 staff members), Webster (135), Lake Panasoffkee (103), Center Hill (73), Sumterville (65) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (54). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 121 cases among 13 inmates and 108 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 26,254 – increase of 126

Men: 11,817

Women: 14,129

Non-residents: 145

People listed as unknown: 163

Deaths: 719

Hospitalizations: 2,294

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 10,273 – increase of 65

Men: 4,725

Women: 5,327

Non-residents: 87

People listed as unknown: 134

Cases in long-term care facilities: 741

Cases in correctional facilities: 283

Deaths: 250

Hospitalizations: 821

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,730), Leesburg (1,737), Tavares (918), Eustis (860) and Mount Dora (802). The Villages also is reporting 59 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 12,628 – increase of 49

Men: 5,210

Women: 7,367

Non-residents: 39

People listed as unknown: 12

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,196

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,265

Deaths: 377

Hospitalizations: 1,157

Cities with most cases: Ocala (9,849), Summerfield (553), Dunnellon (495), Belleview (481) and Citra (224). The Village is reporting 59 cases. A total of 1,459 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (141) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 961,676 cases – an increase of 8,376 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 946,956 are residents. A total of 55,636 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,586 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 18,482 deaths and 54,133 people have been hospitalized.