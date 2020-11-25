Best Buy manager foils employee’s attempt to steal Samsung Galaxy phones

A manager at Best Buy in Lady Lake foiled an employee’s alleged attempt to steal Samsung Galaxy phones from the store.

The manager had been reviewing surveillance footage from Nov. 17 when he observed 60-year-old Richard Thomas Peddycord of Leesburg taking a Samsung Galaxy S20 phone into a public restroom, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A sign near the restroom said, “No Merchandise Beyond This Point.” The surveillance also showed Peddycord hiding four other phones throughout the store. The phones had a combined value of $3,499.95.

The West Virginia native was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of grand theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.