Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Fire officials offer safety tips to avoid fires while cooking Thanksgiving meals

Staff Report

Area fire department officials are reminding residents to take extra precautions when preparing their Thanksgiving meals this year, as the holiday is the peak time for home cooking fires.

In 2018 alone, firefighters across the country battled an estimated 1,630 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving. Statistics show that more than three times as many of those fires typically take place on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, with unattended cooking being the leading contributing factor in those blazes and related deaths.

Below are some recommended cooking safety tips provided by the National Fire Protection Association:

  • Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.
  • Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.
  • Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.
  • Make sure children stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
  • Keep knives out of the reach of children.
  • Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
  • Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.
  • Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.
  • Keep the floor is clear so you don’t trip over children, toys, purses or bags.
  • Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

News

Sumter commissioners call for special meeting on road impact fees

Road impact fees will be on the agenda at a special meeting next Tuesday of the Sumter County Board of Commissioners.
News

The Villages’ ‘fake candidates’ election fraud case turned over to FDLE

Two Villagers’ decision to file as “fake candidates” has aroused enough suspicion that the case as been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Crime

Villagers’ adult son jailed after early morning arrest at their home

A Villages couple’s adult son was jailed without bond after an early morning arrest at their home.
Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise at rapid pace

Six more local residents have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 virus as new cases continue to pop up in the tri-county area at a fast clip.
Health

Deadly COVID-19 virus rears its head at Fruitland Park Elementary School again

A local elementary school student is among the 36 positive cases of COVID-19 that were reported in Lake County schools this past week.
Crime

Wildwood police officer lauded for seizure of handgun and illegal narcotics

A Wildwood police officer is being praised for getting a large quantity of illegal narcotics and a handgun off the streets of the community.
Crime

Michigan trucker arrested in alleged attack in which he hurled N word

A Michigan trucker was arrested in an alleged attack in which he hurled the N word at a fueling station in Wildwood.
