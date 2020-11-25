Fire officials offer safety tips to avoid fires while cooking Thanksgiving meals

Area fire department officials are reminding residents to take extra precautions when preparing their Thanksgiving meals this year, as the holiday is the peak time for home cooking fires.

In 2018 alone, firefighters across the country battled an estimated 1,630 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving. Statistics show that more than three times as many of those fires typically take place on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, with unattended cooking being the leading contributing factor in those blazes and related deaths.

Below are some recommended cooking safety tips provided by the National Fire Protection Association: