Harbor Hills woman arrested after crashing in roundabout in The Villages

Meta Minton

A Harbor Hills woman was arrested after crashing in a roundabout in The Villages.

Carolina Maria De Sevilla, 28, who lives at 39551 Crest Court in the high-end country club development in Lady Lake, was driving a white 2014 Honda Civic at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday when she failed to properly negotiate a roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and St. Charles Place, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her vehicle ran off the road and struck a light pole in the roundabout.

She fled the scene, but was found a short time later when her damaged vehicle was discovered at County Road 466A and Killingsworth Way, near Sumter Senior Living.

DeSevilla was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

