Jealous Oxford man jailed after allegedly writing curse words on lady friend’s car

A jealous Oxford man was jailed after allegedly writing curse words on a lady friend’s car.

The woman was staying at the Motel 6 on State Road 44 in Wildwood when she discovered someone had used a permanent marker to write obscenities on the windows of her gray Dodge Durango, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The words were also encouraging her to “pick better friends,” the report said.

A deputy reviewed video surveillance and identified the suspect as 56-year-old William John Sheeler, with whom the deputy had previous law enforcement encounters. During a phone conversation, Sheeler admitted he had written on the woman’s vehicle. He said he was supposed to meet the woman at Motel 6 and spend the night with her, but their “plans fell through,” the report said. He saw the woman with another man and “it angered him.” The Brooklyn, N.Y. native said he “wanted her to see his frustration,” the report said.

Sheeler was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of criminal mischief. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.