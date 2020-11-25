L. Duane Smith, of The Village of Chatham and formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died November 21, 2020.

He was born September 23, 1939 to Elmer & Thelma Smith. Survived by his wife Marilyn (Noffze) Smith, of 58 years, as well as his children & grandchildren, Stacey (Rito) Fernandez, Aly, Nicky & Danny of Spring, TX, and Michael (Ann Barr) Smith, Isabella, Sophia, and Anna Claire of Magnolia, TX.

He was preceded in death by his brother Bernard Smith.

Duane served in the US Army from 1963-1966. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield, FL, Elks-Kendallville, IN, and Legion Post 347. He had a 45-year career in banking. He retired from Lake City Bank. Duane belonged to many golf groups in The Villages.

Per his wishes, a service will be held at a later date in Indiana.