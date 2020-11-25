Wednesday, November 25, 2020
78.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Long-term care residents will be first to receive vaccines in Sumter County

Marv Balousek

Sumter County is planning for COVID-19 vaccinations and has prepared a list of long-term care facilities where residents and staff will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

At least one vaccine is expected to roll out in mid-December, although it’s unclear how many doses the county could receive.

Nationally, first responders and health care workers are expected to be the first in line along with an estimated 145,000 residents and 223,000 employees of Florida nursing homes, assisted living centers and other long-term care facilities. People with high-risk medical conditions and about 4 million older adults over age 65 in the state also will be early recipients.

“All planning is at an early phase at this point,” said Megan McCarthy, a biological scientist and public information officer at the Sumter County Health Department.

She said the distribution will follow guidelines established during the H1N1 pandemic and distribution of hepatitis vaccines.

The county likely will use centralized distribution points. The Pfizer vaccine requires storage at 100 degrees below zero Fahrenheit and McCarthy said it’s not clear whether the county has a storage facility for it.

“Since we don’t know what we’re getting, we don’t know what we need,” she said.

The Florida Department of Public Health will conduct a statewide mock vaccine distribution drill with the state’s 67 county public health departments next Tuesday to test the delivery system. The exercise will focus on administering daily vaccinations, use of personal protective equipment and logistical planning for mass vaccination clinics.

The department also is coordinating with pharmacies throughout the state to deliver COVID-19 vaccines similar to their flu vaccine programs. The pharmacies are expected to play a key role in delivering the vaccine to long-term care facilities.

Drive-through vaccination stations also may be set up similar to those used for COVID-19 testing. Vaccines also will be delivered to homeless shelters, hospitals and through community-based organizations, according to the department’s tentative planning.

Instead of using distribution centers, vaccines will be shipped directly to providers, who must provide proof of cold temperature storage capability.

Several vaccines require two doses and providers will be responsible for recalling their patients to receive the second dose.

In Sumter County, COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred at the federal and state prisons, which could be viewed as long-term care facilities.

But McCarthy said that doesn’t mean that inmates will get the vaccine before most Villagers.

She said the state prison will be “handled differently” and the Coleman federal prison will be the responsibility of the U.S. government.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold reported Tuesday that 92 people in Sumter County have died of COVID-19, 18 people were hospitalized with three in intensive care units.

Related Articles

News

Large sinkhole opens up near postal facility in The Villages

A large sinkhole has opened up near a postal facility in The Villages.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across Villages area

Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly disease continue to be reported in and around The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Harbor Hills woman arrested after crashing in roundabout in The Villages

A Harbor Hills woman was arrested after crashing in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Best Buy manager foils employee’s attempt to steal Samsung Galaxy phones

A manager at Best Buy in Lady Lake foiled an employee’s alleged attempt to steal Samsung Galaxy phones from the store.
Read more
News

Wildwood officials approve two high-density housing developments

Wildwood commissioners have approved two high-density housing developments. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Jealous Oxford man jailed after allegedly writing curse words on lady friend’s car

A jealous Oxford man was jailed after allegedly writing curse words on a lady friend’s car.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police arrest man with drugs sitting on trampoline

Wildwood police arrested a man with drugs who was sitting on a trampoline.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Large sinkhole opens up near postal facility in The Villages

A large sinkhole has opened up near a postal facility in The Villages.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across Villages area

Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly disease continue to be reported in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Belted Kingfisher On Branch

This belted kingfisher was spotted resting on a branch. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Egret With A Snack

This great egret was spotted taking off with a snack in its mouth. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Photos

White Pelicans Fishing With Wood Storks Watching

White pelicans are back fishing in local ponds, but the wood storks on shore don't look too happy about it. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The fascist regime of Donald Trump has ended

Villager Linda Hallinan is back with a Letter to the Editor and proclaims that, “The fascist regime of Donald Trump has ended.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Harbor Hills woman arrested after crashing in roundabout in The Villages

A Harbor Hills woman was arrested after crashing in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Blood pressure during and after exercise

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that high blood pressure puts you at increased risk for suffering a heart attack or stroke and damaging every organ in your body. Lowering high blood pressure helps to protect you from these complications.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Long-term care residents will be first to receive vaccines in Sumter County

Sumter County is planning for COVID-19 vaccinations and has prepared a list of long-term care facilities where residents and staff will be among the first to receive the vaccine. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Large sinkhole opens up near postal facility in The Villages

A large sinkhole has opened up near a postal facility in The Villages.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across Villages area

Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly disease continue to be reported in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The fascist regime of Donald Trump has ended

Villager Linda Hallinan is back with a Letter to the Editor and proclaims that, “The fascist regime of Donald Trump has ended.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What a relief that this nightmare is coming to an end

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident is relieved that, “This nightmare is coming to an end.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Right to life is the first priority

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends this nation’s top priority should be the right to life.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Harbor Hills woman arrested after crashing in roundabout in The Villages

A Harbor Hills woman was arrested after crashing in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Best Buy manager foils employee’s attempt to steal Samsung Galaxy phones

A manager at Best Buy in Lady Lake foiled an employee’s alleged attempt to steal Samsung Galaxy phones from the store.
Read more
Crime

Jealous Oxford man jailed after allegedly writing curse words on lady friend’s car

A jealous Oxford man was jailed after allegedly writing curse words on a lady friend’s car.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,879FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,758FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
78.4 ° F
80 °
76 °
57 %
1.9mph
20 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
75 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment